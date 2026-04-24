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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

What Rocky Flats meant to the workers who helped create nuclear weapons there during the Cold War

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published April 24, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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Judy Padilla flips through scrapbooks containing photographs, newspaper clippings, memories, and obituaries of some of her former co-workers at the Rocky Flats nuclear plant near Denver. Padilla worked for years at Rocky Flats, shaping plutonium "triggers" that would detonate hydrogen bombs.
Courtesy of Jeff Gipe / Half-Life of Memory
Judy Padilla flips through scrapbooks containing photographs, newspaper clippings, memories, and obituaries of some of her former co-workers at the Rocky Flats nuclear plant near Denver. Padilla worked for years at Rocky Flats, shaping plutonium "triggers" that would detonate hydrogen bombs.

If you visit the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge northwest of Denver, you see different types of wildlife, miles of hiking and biking trails and acres of rolling prairie.

But you don’t see any trace of the astonishing history of what happened there during the Cold War: Rocky Flats was the site of a plant that made plutonium triggers for nuclear weapons until it was shuttered in the early 1990s.

Officials removed later removed the buildings used in processing plutonium and cleaned up the area. And after a series of sometimes contentious public hearings, the wildlife refuge opened to the public in 2018.

Filmmaker Jeff Gipe explores that history in a recent documentary, Half-Life of Memory: America’s Forgotten Atomic Bomb Factory. Gipe grew up in nearby Arvada. His father worked at the plant in the 1980s.

Gipe says he made the film to remind people of the hazards buried beneath the wide-open spaces of the wildlife refuge, and to share the voices of workers whose lives were affected by the dangerous materials processed at Rocky Flats.

Today we’re listening back to Gipe’s conversation with Erin O’Toole, recorded ahead of the film’s premiere in late 2024.

The documentary is available on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video, and will be screened this Sunday, April 26 at the Arvada Center - along with a new art exhibit running through May 10.

You can watch the film’s trailer here.

A sign at the front of an art exhibition at the Arvada Center reads "Half Life of Memory" by Jeff Gipe, Jeffco Graduate, April 10 - May 10, 2026.
Courtesy Jeff Gipe
Jeff Gipe's art exhibit "Half-Life of Memory" explores the legacy of Rocky Flats. It's at the Arvada Center through May 10.

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In The NoCo Colorado HistoryRocky Flatsnuclear weaponsRocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner