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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

State lawmakers scaled back rules for paying overtime to Colorado farm workers. Here’s why

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published April 28, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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Potato harvest time on a farm between Monte Vista and Alamos in the San Luis Valley, Sept. 29, 2025.
Hart Van Denburg
/
CPR News
Potato harvest time on a farm between Monte Vista and Alamos in the San Luis Valley, Sept. 29, 2025.

Democrats tend to position themselves as champions of workers: pro-union, pro-labor.

But a bill that passed recently at the Colorado statehouse called some of that into question – and caused a split among Democratic state legislators.

Earlier this month, lawmakers voted to scale back overtime rules for farm workers. The vote followed several days of intense debate before 11 Democrats ultimately sided with Republicans to pass the bill.

Supporters argue that existing overtime laws in Colorado hurt farmers by forcing them to pay steep overtime wages for farm labor. Supporters also say the rules often have the effect of reducing how much work seasonal farm laborers can get.

But opponents of the bill say this move weakens protections designed to prevent the exploitation of farm laborers.

So why did 11 Democrats split from their caucus to support the bill?

Rae Solomon covers the state capitol for the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. She spoke with Erin O’Toole about how the bill will affect people who work in Colorado's farming industry – and what the vote reveals about labor issues at the statehouse this year.

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In The NoCo FarmworkersAgricultureFarmsColorado Legislature
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner