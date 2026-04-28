State lawmakers scaled back rules for paying overtime to Colorado farm workers. Here’s why

Democrats tend to position themselves as champions of workers: pro-union, pro-labor.

But a bill that passed recently at the Colorado statehouse called some of that into question – and caused a split among Democratic state legislators.

Earlier this month, lawmakers voted to scale back overtime rules for farm workers . The vote followed several days of intense debate before 11 Democrats ultimately sided with Republicans to pass the bill.

Supporters argue that existing overtime laws in Colorado hurt farmers by forcing them to pay steep overtime wages for farm labor. Supporters also say the rules often have the effect of reducing how much work seasonal farm laborers can get.

But opponents of the bill say this move weakens protections designed to prevent the exploitation of farm laborers.

So why did 11 Democrats split from their caucus to support the bill?