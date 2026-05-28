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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

From ‘Butch Cassidy’ to ‘Dumb and Dumber,’ Colorado plays a memorable role in many movies

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published May 28, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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A sign for The Lyric movie theater shows its name in red text, with out-of-focus sunflowers in the foreground.
Alex Hager
/
KUNC
The Lyric Cinema in Fort Collins is one of several dozen independent theaters that will host screenings this summer for the Colorado 150 Film Festival.

Colorado has played a leading role in many films. The state’s western landscapes can be seen in movies like The Hateful Eight and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Then there’s the famous scene in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid in which Paul Newman and Robert Redford leap off the edge of a cliff into the rushing river below. That scene was filmed near Durango, above the Animas River.

Robert Redford famously spent a lot of time in Boulder. And actors like Don Cheadle and Pam Grier have all come from Colorado.

This summer, the first-ever Colorado 150 Film Festival will celebrate these movies and actors with screenings of 150 films being shown in 35 independent theaters across the state. It’s also a celebration of the state’s 150th anniversary on Aug. 1.

One of the festival’s organizers, Rob DuRay, spoke with Erin O’Toole about the festival and where Colorado’s film industry might go from here.

The Colorado 150 Film Festival begins this weekend and continues through November. View the full lineup of films and venues.

An image to commemorate Colorado's 150th statehood anniversary shows a version of the red, white, blue, and yellow Colorado state flag, with mountain peaks to the right and some green pine trees at the bottom. The logo reads "CO 150" in red lettering.

2026 marks a major birthday for Colorado, which became a state on Aug. 1, 1876. In honor of the 150th anniversary, KUNC News is exploring some of the most fascinating – and sometimes overlooked – stories from Colorado history.

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In The NoCo Film FestivalMoviesColorado Creative Industries
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner