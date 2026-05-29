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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

These teens advise leaders on how to promote better mental health among young Coloradans. Here’s what they ask for

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published May 29, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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The Colorado State Capitol photographed on Feb. 28, 2023.
Lucas Brady Woods
/
KUNC
The Colorado State Capitol photographed on Feb. 28, 2023.

Mental health challenges for young people in Colorado — and what to do about them.

First, some good news: Colorado has seen improvements in some of the most alarming trends for youth mental health. Incidents of suicide by young people have fallen by more than half from their peak level in 2020.

But some nagging — and serious — issues remain when it comes to kids and their mental wellbeing. Doctors and emergency room staffers in Colorado say they routinely see teens admitted for depression, anxiety and panic attacks.

So, today’s episode is about some possible solutions.

Erica Breunlin covers education for The Colorado Sun. She spent time recently with members of the Youth Council on Mental Health. It's a group of young people from around the state who offer advice to policy makers and healthcare providers on what might make a difference in kids’ mental health. The group is affiliated with Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Erica had some frank and sometimes revealing conversations with kids on the council. She spoke with Erin O’Toole to share some of what she learned.

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In The NoCo Mental HealthYouthColorado Legislature
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole