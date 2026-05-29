These teens advise leaders on how to promote better mental health among young Coloradans. Here’s what they ask for

Mental health challenges for young people in Colorado — and what to do about them.

First, some good news: Colorado has seen improvements in some of the most alarming trends for youth mental health. Incidents of suicide by young people have fallen by more than half from their peak level in 2020.

But some nagging — and serious — issues remain when it comes to kids and their mental wellbeing. Doctors and emergency room staffers in Colorado say they routinely see teens admitted for depression, anxiety and panic attacks.

So, today’s episode is about some possible solutions.

Erica Breunlin covers education for The Colorado Sun. She spent time recently with members of the Youth Council on Mental Health . It's a group of young people from around the state who offer advice to policy makers and healthcare providers on what might make a difference in kids’ mental health. The group is affiliated with Children’s Hospital Colorado.