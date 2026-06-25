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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

A unique partnership between Colorado farms keeps farmers markets stocked after a brutal spring freeze

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published June 25, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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dozens of peaches in green cardboard containers. A sticker, upside down, reads "Topp Fruits"
Courtesy Topp Fruits

Colorado's Western Slope is famous for the fruit that’s grown there. Cherries, apples, and peaches are a staple of farmers' markets.

But Colorado is also famous for wild, unpredictable weather. And this past April, a spring freeze devastated many of the western slopes' fruit orchards. Some growers saw total losses of this year's crops.

We wanted to know how fruit growers survive, and keep their farmstands stocked, after a devastating freeze like that one.

So, we reached out to Harrison Topp to learn more. He’s a co-owner of Topp Fruits – a family farm that grows peaches, apples and cherries in Paonia and Hotchkiss. That April 17 freeze wiped out their entire crop. But the season won’t be a total loss, thanks to a partnership with another farm, Rancho Durazno, in Palisade.

He spoke with Erin O’Toole about how this unusual relationship will allow both operations to still have a presence at farm stands this summer, despite the devastation to his crops.

You can find Topp Fruits at stands this summer at the Lafayette Farmers Market, and in Denver at the City Park and Harvey Park Farmers Markets.

Rancho Durazno will also be at markets in Boulder, Longmont and the Larimer County Farmers Market.

Farmer Harrison Topp, wearing a baseball cap and a T-shirt with a peach on the front, stands at a booth selling locally grown cherries at a farmers market
Courtesy Topp Fruits
Topp Fruits at a farmers market in July 2023

Tags
In The NoCo FarmsFarmers MarketsAgricultureWestern Slope
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner