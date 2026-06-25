A unique partnership between Colorado farms keeps farmers markets stocked after a brutal spring freeze

Colorado's Western Slope is famous for the fruit that’s grown there. Cherries, apples, and peaches are a staple of farmers' markets.

But Colorado is also famous for wild, unpredictable weather. And this past April, a spring freeze devastated many of the western slopes' fruit orchards. Some growers saw total losses of this year's crops.

We wanted to know how fruit growers survive, and keep their farmstands stocked, after a devastating freeze like that one.

So, we reached out to Harrison Topp to learn more. He’s a co-owner of Topp Fruits – a family farm that grows peaches, apples and cherries in Paonia and Hotchkiss. That April 17 freeze wiped out their entire crop. But the season won’t be a total loss, thanks to a partnership with another farm, Rancho Durazno , in Palisade.

He spoke with Erin O’Toole about how this unusual relationship will allow both operations to still have a presence at farm stands this summer, despite the devastation to his crops.

You can find Topp Fruits at stands this summer at the Lafayette Farmers Market , and in Denver at the City Park and Harvey Park Farmers Markets.

Rancho Durazno will also be at markets in Boulder, Longmont and the Larimer County Farmers Market .