The Larimer County Farmers’ Market celebrates 50 years of providing food and community

When the Larimer County Farmers’ Market opens this weekend, it will enter its 50th year serving locals and visitors alike. The market in Fort Collins is the oldest farmers market in Northern Colorado and is held annually through late spring into early fall at the Larimer County Courthouse parking lot.

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“We've seen families grow up through the market, which is amazing to see,” said Maggie Switzer, the farmers market and food systems coordinator for the Larimer County CSU Extension office.

Switzer oversees the market and is the only paid employee. The rest of the weekly effort comes from volunteers and vendors helping the market thrive. As for its role as a staple in the community, she says that’s thanks to the region’s history.

“Fort Collins, in many ways, is the agricultural hub of Colorado. We have CSU here, which is a land grant university which focuses on agriculture, and there's a lot of focus in the Fort Collins community on sustainable food systems.”

The market started in 1976 and was originally held at the CSU Trials Garden. The Colorado Master Gardeners started the farmers market as a way to sell excess produce from their own gardens.

It’s grown since then and eventually made the move to Old Town at the parking lot off Oak Street. Not only has it grown in size, but it’s also expanded its schedule, growing from just three summer months to half the year.

Larimer County Extension This year's farmers market include 130 vendors providing a mix of produce, meats, baked goods and more.

“You can really feel the celebration of community when you're at the farmers market,” said Switzer. “It's filled with young children and kids and strollers and dogs and families. And for me, that's the most beautiful thing is that it's become such a hub and celebration of community and family.”

Today, the market hosts 130 vendors. The vast majority of those vendors, 91%, are from Larimer and Weld counties. There are also occasional vendors coming up from Denver and Boulder, plus some who travel from the Western Slope to provide fruit.

Guests will find a mix of produce, local meats, baked goods and food trucks.

“You should come hungry because there's a lot of hot food, there's quiche, there's a pancake food truck, breakfast items to buy, and so you should come hungry,” said Switzer.

This year, the Larimer County Farmers’ Market will be open every Saturday starting May 16 and running through October 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

