How to keep yourself healthy when wildfires pollute Colorado’s air

Do your eyes sting? Is your throat sore? Is it happening pretty regularly this summer?

You're not alone. It's already been a grueling wildfire season across Colorado: thousands of acres burned, hundreds of structures destroyed, three firefighters dead and a helicopter pilot lost in a fatal crash over the weekend.

But even if you're not that close to a wildfire, the secondhand effects of wildfire season are real.

Delphine Farmer is a chemistry professor at Colorado State University who specializes in air quality. She shared a few tips on how to respond when the air in your neighborhood turns hazy and smells smokey.