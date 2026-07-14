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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How to keep yourself healthy when wildfires pollute Colorado’s air

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published July 14, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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View overlooks North Boulder from Davidson Mesa on July 23, 2024.
Courtesy of Victoria Simpson

Do your eyes sting? Is your throat sore? Is it happening pretty regularly this summer?

You're not alone. It's already been a grueling wildfire season across Colorado: thousands of acres burned, hundreds of structures destroyed, three firefighters dead and a helicopter pilot lost in a fatal crash over the weekend.

But even if you're not that close to a wildfire, the secondhand effects of wildfire season are real.

Delphine Farmer is a chemistry professor at Colorado State University who specializes in air quality. She shared a few tips on how to respond when the air in your neighborhood turns hazy and smells smokey.

Check out our previous interview with Delphine about how chemicals in your home can affect your respiratory health. Delphine also recommends checking out AirNow.gov for local air quality updates.

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In The NoCo Air QualityWildfire SmokeOzoneFront Range
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole