Research shows aspen trees often slow the spread of wildfire. Should more mountain towns plant aspen groves?

Could planting aspen groves slow the spread of wildfires in Colorado’s forests?

It’s an idea that could help some mountain communities seeing increased threats from wildfires.

And it’s backed up by several recent studies , including one that looked at 20 years of data from more than 300 wildfires in Western states. It found that large aspen groves often slowed the spread of forest fires. That’s partly because aspen contain more moisture than other trees in mountain forests.

So, should mountain communities across Colorado plant aspens on the outskirts of town?

To find out, Erin O’Toole talked last year with Camille Stevens-Rumann . She’s a professor of forest and rangeland stewardship at Colorado State University and was the principal investigator on the 2025 study. We’re listening back to that conversation today.

For more on aspen trees, listen to this episode about why aspens rarely thrive when planted in yards.