The Colorado Rockies just wrapped up a historically bad season. Here's why fans at Coors Field remain loyal
The Colorado Rockies have some of the most loyal fans in all of baseball. And that might be part of their problem.
As we look back on another historically bad season, consider this statistic: The Rockies now have the dubious distinction of being just the fifth team in major league history to lose at least 100 games in four consecutive seasons.
And yet, plenty of fans still show up.
That's been the story of the Rockies for years: The team struggles. The fans keep coming. And the steady ticket sales mean ownership has little incentive to build a better team.
So what’s behind the uncommonly loyal baseball fans here in Colorado?
To find out, In The NoCo’s Brad Turner talked last year with Kevin Simpson of the Colorado Sun. Kevin’s been a season ticket holder since the Rockies’ very first season – and he’s written about why the fans stick around, even as the Rockies have one bad season after the next. We’re revisiting that conversation today.