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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

The Colorado Rockies just wrapped up a historically bad season. Here's why fans at Coors Field remain loyal

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published September 29, 2026 at 5:34 AM MDT
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Crew members toil on Coors Field before a baseball game as the Colorado Rockies host the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
/
AP

The Colorado Rockies have some of the most loyal fans in all of baseball. And that might be part of their problem.

As we look back on another historically bad season, consider this statistic: The Rockies now have the dubious distinction of being just the fifth team in major league history to lose at least 100 games in four consecutive seasons.

And yet, plenty of fans still show up.

That's been the story of the Rockies for years: The team struggles. The fans keep coming. And the steady ticket sales mean ownership has little incentive to build a better team.

So what’s behind the uncommonly loyal baseball fans here in Colorado?

To find out, In The NoCo’s Brad Turner talked last year with Kevin Simpson of the Colorado Sun. Kevin’s been a season ticket holder since the Rockies’ very first season – and he’s written about why the fans stick around, even as the Rockies have one bad season after the next. We’re revisiting that conversation today.

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In The NoCo SportsColorado RockiesMajor League Baseball (MLB)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole