The Colorado Rockies just wrapped up a historically bad season. Here's why fans at Coors Field remain loyal

The Colorado Rockies have some of the most loyal fans in all of baseball. And that might be part of their problem.

As we look back on another historically bad season, consider this statistic: The Rockies now have the dubious distinction of being just the fifth team in major league history to lose at least 100 games in four consecutive seasons.

And yet, plenty of fans still show up.

That's been the story of the Rockies for years: The team struggles. The fans keep coming. And the steady ticket sales mean ownership has little incentive to build a better team.

So what’s behind the uncommonly loyal baseball fans here in Colorado?