Keep those fallen leaves out of the trash – and use them to keep your yard healthy. A CSU expert explains why

It's finally starting to feel like fall on the Front Range. And along with those glorious fall colors – comes the dreaded task of raking up all those fallen leaves.

Now, if you're one of those people who shuffles them into piles, rakes them into giant leaf bags, and then sets them out at the curb for the garbage, consider this: Those leaves could be doing valuable work to help make your lawn healthier.

That’s according to Alison O'Connor, a horticulture specialist with Colorado State University Extension. She says fallen leaves can help return nutrients to the soil and give pollinators a home over the winter. But this doesn't mean you can just ignore all those leaves in the yard, either.

Alison talked with Erin O'Toole to share tips to help you skip the leaf bagging this year – and the science behind why this approach can be beneficial for your yard.