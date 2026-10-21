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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Keep those fallen leaves out of the trash – and use them to keep your yard healthy. A CSU expert explains why

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published October 21, 2026 at 5:34 AM MDT
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a red rake sits by a pile of green, yellow and brown leaves
Wendell Shinn
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Unsplash

It's finally starting to feel like fall on the Front Range. And along with those glorious fall colors – comes the dreaded task of raking up all those fallen leaves.

Now, if you're one of those people who shuffles them into piles, rakes them into giant leaf bags, and then sets them out at the curb for the garbage, consider this: Those leaves could be doing valuable work to help make your lawn healthier.

That’s according to Alison O'Connor, a horticulture specialist with Colorado State University Extension. She says fallen leaves can help return nutrients to the soil and give pollinators a home over the winter. But this doesn't mean you can just ignore all those leaves in the yard, either.

Alison talked with Erin O'Toole to share tips to help you skip the leaf bagging this year – and the science behind why this approach can be beneficial for your yard.

For more on how to prepare your lawn and garden for winter, check out these tips from CSU Extension.

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In The NoCo TreesGardeningMulchColorado State University (CSU)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner