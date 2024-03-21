© 2024
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Twenty-somethings in Colorado and beyond are struggling. This psychologist explains why

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleAriel Lavery
Published March 21, 2024 at 5:45 AM MDT
"I have yet to meet someone who's like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could be in my 20s again,’" says Meg Jay, a developmental clinical psychologist who specializes in the emotional health of people in their twenties. The author of "The Twentysomething Treatment" is speaking at Colorado State University on Tuesday, March 26.
"I have yet to meet someone who's like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could be in my 20s again,’" says Meg Jay, a developmental clinical psychologist who specializes in the emotional health of people in their twenties. The author of "The Twentysomething Treatment" is speaking at Colorado State University on Tuesday, March 26.

Many of us have been told that our 20s are the best time of our lives. But some data suggests otherwise. At least one new report says 20-somethings in the U.S. are some of the most unhappy in the world.

"I have yet to meet someone who's like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could be in my 20s again,’” said Meg Jay, a clinical psychologist who specializes in this formative decade of life. “You know, your 20s are not going to be the best years of your life. Thank God, right? I mean, what if they were and then it was all terrible from there.”

Jay discusses her new book, The Twentysomething Treatment: A Revolutionary Remedy for an Uncertain Age, at Colorado State University on Tuesday, March 26. Ahead of her talk, In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole sat down with her to discuss the unique stressors 20-somethings face today and what she has learned about these pivotal years.

