In the NoCo
In The NoCo

First came the wolves. Is wolf tourism next for Colorado?

By In The NoCo,
Scott FranzErin O'Toole
Published April 30, 2024 at 5:40 AM MDT
A black female wolf pup sits in snow in a flat brushy terrain visible far into the distance.
Eric Odell/AP
/
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
A female wolf pup is seen in North Park, Colo, in this February 2022 photograph. A handful of the predators have wandered into Colorado from Wyoming in recent years.

Tourists choose to vacation in Colorado for numerous reasons – like our breathtaking mountains and the chance to hurtle down them on skis or snowboards. There's lots of hiking, fishing, whitewater rafting – even cannabis tourism. But what about wolf-watching?

Since ten wolves from Oregon were released on the Western Slope last December, there's been plenty of interest in them. Ranchers, for instance, want to know how the wolves will threaten their livestock. Many other people are simply curious and want to catch a glimpse of the predators.

There's a Colorado Parks and Wildlife map that tracks the collared wolves based on GPS data. A Facebook group that was started to share sightings and keep tabs on the wolves now has thousands of members. And a recent sighting on a lonely road near Kremmling spawned a surge in traffic. Could these be signs that wolves might eventually become a tourist attraction here?

KUNC investigative reporter Scott Franz has been looking into that prospect. He joined host Erin O'Toole to share what he's learned.

WolvesRanchingAgricultureWestern Slope
Scott Franz
Erin O'Toole
