© 2024
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

To mow or not to mow? What science says about early season lawn care

By Erin O'Toole,
Ariel LaveryIn The NoCo
Published May 17, 2024 at 5:40 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Dandelions growing on a lawn in the Midwest.
Ted Balmer
/
Unsplash
"No Mow May" encourages people to let flowering plants like dandelions grow through the month to support pollinators. But despite the catchy slogan, No Mow May isn't the best way to help pollinators in Northern Colorado, according to horticulture experts.

One of the most definitive signs that spring has arrived is the sound of lawnmowers filling the neighborhood. But this month, that rumble may be a little quieter than usual. That's because of a recent trend in yard care called "No Mow May."

The idea is simple: wait until June to mow to allow flowers like dandelions and clover to grow and support bees, butterflies, and other pollinators.

The concept was started in 2019 by Plantlife, a UK-based conservation organization, in response to declines in pollinators and their natural habitat. It's since become a popular movement among some gardeners and conservation advocates in the U.S. – propelled, perhaps, by the catchy name and the #NoMowMay social media hashtag.

But is it a good idea for our region?

Before you decide whether to break out your lawnmower this weekend – or leave it idle – we asked for advice from our friends at Plant Talk Colorado at CSU. Extension professor of horticulture Alison O’Connor joined us to explain whether No May May is backed up by science.

If you have questions about plants or yard care that you’d like us to ask our friends at Plant Talk Colorado, send us an email at noco@kunc.org.

Tags
In The NoCo GardeningPollinatorsColorado State University (CSU)Northern Colorado
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
See stories by Ariel Lavery
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo