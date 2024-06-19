© 2024
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How a Boulder museum exhibit celebrates overlooked Black Coloradans

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published June 19, 2024 at 5:33 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
A multicolor mural on a brick building shows a woman's face in the center with a couple other female faces on either side of her.
Front Porch
A mural in Denver's Five Points neighborhood, where Dr. Justina Ford lived and worked, honors her legacy as the state's first Black female physician.

An exhibit at the Museum of Boulder illuminates the stories of Black Coloradans, highlighting their influence on the region's history and their impact on the future.

Proclaiming Colorado's Black History centers on places like the once-bustling farming community of Dearfield; and notable people like Dr. Justina Ford, Colorado's first Black female physician, and philanthropist Julia Greeley, a formerly enslaved person who is presently a candidate for Catholic sainthood.

It's about sharing the lives and stories of people who aren't necessarily in Colorado's history books, said Adrian Miller, co-Project Director and lead curator for the exhibit.

"It's important because we're in a time now, across the country, where Black history is actually being vanished, where there are laws being passed and other things to discourage giving a more comprehensive view of our history," said Miller.

The project was several years in the making, and was shaped with a lot of community input and collaboration, Miller said. It includes a variety of installations, collections of oral histories, and an art display that delves into Afrofuturism. The exhibit will be open through September 2025.

Miller joined host Erin O'Toole ahead of the exhibit's launch. We're listening back to that conversation today, in celebration of Juneteenth - also known as Freedom Day.

This is an encore of our podcast from Sept. 28, 2023.

In The NoCo Black HistoryJuneteenthColorado History
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
