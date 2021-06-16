-
'We Are Ready For Change And We're Starting Today': A Small Front Range Town Celebrates Its First Juneteenth On SaturdayErie is a town of 27,003 people, according to 2019 Census estimates, that sits partially in both Boulder and Weld Counties. Their town board issued their first proclamation recognizing Juneteenth last year. The town — with a population that is 87% non-Hispanic white and 0.2% Black — will hold its inaugural Juneteenth celebration on Saturday.
June 19, 1865, marked a huge turning point for black people in America.
The yes vote comes a day after the Senate unanimously moved to recognize June 19 as a commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.
Author Clint Smith explains why Juneteenth isn't taught in schools and how that contributes to distorted views of slavery.