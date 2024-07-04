Heading to your first rodeo? Here’s how to cowboy up with confidence

Rodeo is a popular sport all summer long across Colorado and the West. There are large events like the Greeley Stampede or Cheyenne Frontier Days in June and July. And lots of other towns have their own rodeos, from Estes Park to Granby to Steamboat Springs.

Of course, anyone can buy a ticket and head to the rodeo – but what else should you know if you’re new to this world?

To help answer that question, we reached out to Abe Morris. Abe is a former professional bull rider who lives in Denver. He’s an author who also spent nine years as a broadcast commentator for Cheyenne Frontier Days. And he encourages people who are on the fence to just go and experience the rodeo – no cowboy boots or hat needed.

“I think once you go to a rodeo and you see a good bull riding event or something like that, you're going to keep going. You're going to become a fan for life.”

He joined ITN host Erin O’Toole to share his perspective and insights on rodeo culture.