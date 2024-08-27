© 2024
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Can surviving a wildfire actually make a community stronger? This researcher says yes

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published August 27, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
A woman with dark brown hair, wearing a flower-patterned shirt and a dark blazer stands in front of a range of mountains in Boulder, Colorado.
Courtesy of Lori Peek
"Research has actually shown when people have the opportunity to help in a disaster, especially when they're fellow survivors, that this can actually help with their own mental health and emotional recovery after the disaster," says Lori Peek, a sociology professor at the University of Colorado Boulder. Peek studies human interaction during and after natural disasters.

Wildfires, like the ones that hit Colorado’s Front Range this summer, rip through communities. They torch homes and disrupt lives.

But wildfires can also cause some surprising -- even uplifting -- things to happen. They strengthen the bonds between neighbors. They make people more resilient. And those stronger connections help people prepare for future emergencies. In fact, there’s a whole field of study that examines and documents those silver linings after a disaster.

Lori Peek is a professor of sociology and the director of the Natural Hazards Center at the University of Colorado Boulder. She joined host Erin O’Toole to discuss how communities come together during and after natural disasters.

Tags
In The NoCo WildfiresWildfire RecoveryNatural DisastersUniversity of Colorado Boulder
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
See stories by Ariel Lavery