Can surviving a wildfire actually make a community stronger? This researcher says yes
Wildfires, like the ones that hit Colorado’s Front Range this summer, rip through communities. They torch homes and disrupt lives.
But wildfires can also cause some surprising -- even uplifting -- things to happen. They strengthen the bonds between neighbors. They make people more resilient. And those stronger connections help people prepare for future emergencies. In fact, there’s a whole field of study that examines and documents those silver linings after a disaster.
Lori Peek is a professor of sociology and the director of the Natural Hazards Center at the University of Colorado Boulder. She joined host Erin O’Toole to discuss how communities come together during and after natural disasters.