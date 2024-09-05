© 2024
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How a 100-mile run became a ‘lifeline’ for a Colorado athlete who struggles with depression

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryBrad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published September 5, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
A man in a green shirt and black shorts runs along a barren mountain ridge.
Copy of Trailer_R3.1.00_00_38_19.Still007.jpg
"I want to see a future where we honor and prioritize mental health, and where we support each other on the same level that we celebrate people for getting rad in the mountains, because that is how we're going to save lives and help our communities thrive," says professional skier Drew Petersen. His new film chronicles his journey from depression to the resilience he discovered in running the Leadville Trail 100 ultramarathon.
Courtesy of Drew Petersen / Feel It All
A group of ultramarathon runners begin a race in the dark with headlamps visible.
Copy of Trailer_R3.1.00_00_43_08.Still008.jpg
Runners in the Leadville Trail 100 ultramarathon race start in the darkness before dawn
Courtesy of Drew Petersen/Feel It All
A male ultramarathon runner is visible in outline at the top of a Colorado mountain range.
Copy of DJI_0859.MOV.00_00_07_01.Still001-3.jpg
Courtesy of Drew Petersen/Feel It All
Two men in hiking gear with skis strapped to their backs at the summit of a boulder overlooking Colorado mountains in the distance and a mountain lake.
Copy of DrewScratch_Trailer_R2.1_DP.00_01_08_19.Still001.jpg
Courtesy of Drew Petersen/Feel It All

Drew Petersen’s career has been marked by extremes. As a professional skier, the Silverthorne native made a living carving turns on some of the toughest terrain in the world. But in recent years, he’s spoken openly, and made two films, about a different part of his life: his struggle with mental health and severe depression, which dates back to his childhood.

In his new film, Feel It All, Drew takes on another daunting challenge: running the Leadville Trail 100 – a grueling, 100-mile ultramarathon in Colorado’s high country.

Drew weaves his story of training for and completing the race with thoughts on his own internal struggles. He says he hopes the film helps change the culture around mental health in mountain communities.

Drew spoke with ITN’s Erin O’Toole about his journey... and how preparing for the ultramarathon felt like a lifeline to him.

The film plays this Friday at the Winter Park Film Festival, and at several other festivals. Find a list of upcoming screenings here. Or watch the film on YouTube here.

In The NoCo Mental HealthSportsRocky Mountain RegionFilm Festival
