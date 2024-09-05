How a 100-mile run became a ‘lifeline’ for a Colorado athlete who struggles with depression

Drew Petersen’s career has been marked by extremes. As a professional skier, the Silverthorne native made a living carving turns on some of the toughest terrain in the world. But in recent years, he’s spoken openly, and made two films, about a different part of his life: his struggle with mental health and severe depression, which dates back to his childhood.

In his new film, Feel It All, Drew takes on another daunting challenge: running the Leadville Trail 100 – a grueling, 100-mile ultramarathon in Colorado’s high country.

Drew weaves his story of training for and completing the race with thoughts on his own internal struggles. He says he hopes the film helps change the culture around mental health in mountain communities.

Drew spoke with ITN’s Erin O’Toole about his journey... and how preparing for the ultramarathon felt like a lifeline to him.