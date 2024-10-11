© 2024
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How Colorado moved forward after being labeled ‘The Hate State’

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'Toole
Published October 11, 2024 at 5:40 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Thousands of people gathered at the west steps of the state Capitol on Nov. 4, 1992 to protest against the passage of Amendment 2. Residents also wrote letters to newspapers saying they were “shocked” and “outraged” by the election outcome.
Rocky Mountain News photo
/
Denver Public Library Special Collections
Thousands of people gathered at the west steps of the state Capitol on Nov. 4, 1992 to protest against the passage of Amendment 2. Residents also wrote letters to newspapers saying they were “shocked” and “outraged” by the election outcome.

Nearly three decades ago Colorado was known as The Hate State.

In 1992 Colorado voters passed Amendment 2, which banned anti-discrimination laws meant to protect gays, lesbians, and bisexuals. But the Amendment never went into effect because there was immediate backlash. It was challenged again and again for being unconstitutional, bringing it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Season 4 of KUNC’s Colorado Dream podcast retraces Colorado’s tumultuous history and evolving relationship with its queer and transgender population.

Stephanie Daniel is the executive producer and host for The Colorado Dream. Erin O’Toole spoke with Daniel about the new season, which began earlier this week.

Tags
In The NoCo U.S. Supreme Courtmarriage equalityCivil RightsDiscrimination
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
See stories by Ariel Lavery
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole