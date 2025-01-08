Want to foster strong relationships in the year ahead? A CSU friendship expert has some pointers

The start of a new year often involves making changes in pursuit of a healthier life. For many of us, that means fewer processed foods, more veggies, and – maybe – a few more trips to the gym.

Or perhaps your resolution is to work on relationships – to make new friends or reconnect with existing ones. After all, friendships are a key part of our well-being. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says loneliness is an epidemic that harms mental health and even physical health.

But what’s the best way to make friends? How do you rekindle a relationship that’s gone quiet? And how do you nurture your current friendships?

For answers, we reached out to Natalie Pennington , assistant professor of communication studies at Colorado State University. She studies the importance of friendship in our lives, and co-leads the American Friendship Project, an ongoing study of the state of connectedness in the U.S.

She joined host Erin O’Toole to share practical tips on how to build new friendships – or reconnect with friends we haven’t seen in a while.