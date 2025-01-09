© 2025
In The NoCo

Want a happier life in 2025? Try this simple advice from a CU happiness expert

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published January 9, 2025 at 5:40 AM MST
Dr. June Gruber is a Professor of Psychology and Clinical Psychologist who specializes in the science of happiness.
Courtesy June Gruber
Dr June Gruber teaches a class on happiness at the University of Colorado Boulder. She says, "there's actually some pretty simple evidence based hacks or advice that you can build into your daily life" in order to be happier in 2025.

Have any of your New Year’s resolutions included to live a happier life this year? If you said yes, one recent study suggests you’re probably not alone.

Americans feel less happy than in previous years, according to the recent World Happiness Rep, which collects data on happiness from countries around the world every year. The U.S. finished 23rd, behind countries like Kuwait and Slovenia.

So we wanted to find some expert advice on how to be happy in 2025. Luckily, the University of Colorado has its own happiness expert. Dr. June Gruber is Associate Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience at CU Boulder and she teaches a class on happiness.

Erin O’Toole talked with Gruber to get her best advice on being happy. She said it starts with shifting your perspective a little.

