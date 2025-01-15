Cuchara is tiny and has no operating ski lift. Here’s why supporters say its future is bright

Visitors to Colorado ski resorts can ride to the top of the mountain in a sleek gondola, or take a high-speed, four-person chairlift.

Or, if they head to one of the state’s smallest resorts, they can ride up in a trailer pulled by a snowcat.

Cuchara Mountain Ski Park in southern Colorado operates on weekends without a functioning ski lift, and serves just a few dozen skiers per day. They charge $40 for a daily pass when many of their gigantic competitors charge more than $200.

Cuchara recently received a $250,000 grant from the state to help with operating costs.

We wanted to know more about how a small, nonprofit ski resort sustains itself in a state where behemoth ski resorts are the norm. Ken Clayton is with the Panadero Ski Corporation that manages Cuchara. He talked with Erin O’Toole about why he believes the place has a bright future and what makes it special.