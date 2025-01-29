For Coloradans struggling with eating disorders, better treatment options may be on the horizon

Clinicians who treat patients with eating disorders have endured a perfect storm of challenges in recent years.

Specialists say the pandemic, and the years that followed, saw more people developing eating disorders and often taking longer to seek help. On top of that, treatment for these conditions is expensive. At the same time, lawmakers have heard terrible stories of patients being mistreated at clinics in Colorado.

Jennifer Brown has been covering this issue for The Colorado Sun. She remembers hearing from parents who tried to help their kids by finding a clinic where they could get help.

"It was just heartbreaking to hear from these moms saying that they thought they were doing the best they could for their kid, and, come to find out, their kid was feeling abused,” she said.

So how does Colorado – a national hub for this kind of treatment – address these issues?

Erin O’Toole spoke with Brown about the severity of these problems, and how new measures might offer patients better care in Colorado.

