© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Washington is chaotic. Rep. Jason Crow says the House veterans caucus may offer a way forward

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published February 4, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., talks to reporters after the congressman toured Buckley Space Force Base following reports that the base would be used by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to process and detain immigrants Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Aurora, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/AP
/
AP
U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., talks to reporters after the congressman toured Buckley Space Force Base following reports that the base would be used by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to process and detain immigrants Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Aurora, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

You likely haven’t heard the word ‘bipartisanship’ used much lately when it comes to news out of Washington D.C. Republicans control the presidency and both chambers of Congress – and they’re making big policy moves.

But Democratic Congressman Jason Crow still sees value in members of the two parties working together. Crow represents Colorado’s 6th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, which includes Aurora and parts of the Denver metro area.

He has served for six years on the For Country Caucus – a group of Republican and Democratic military veterans in the House – and recently wrapped up a two-year term as the group’s co-chair.

Rep. Crow spoke with Erin O’Toole to share what he sees happening in Washington – and why he thinks the veterans caucus is an important group in Congress, particularly in this moment.

Looking for more In The NoCo interviews with Colorado lawmakers? We recently spoke with Rep. Brittany Pettersen about her effort to change strict in-person voting rules for new parents in Congress.

And State Rep. Kyle Brown talked with us about how legislators are working to keep homeowner’s insurance viable in Colorado, despite the growing risk from natural disasters.

Tags
In The NoCo U.S. House of RepresentativesCongressImmigrationPardons6th Congressional District
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner