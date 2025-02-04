Washington is chaotic. Rep. Jason Crow says the House veterans caucus may offer a way forward

You likely haven’t heard the word ‘bipartisanship’ used much lately when it comes to news out of Washington D.C. Republicans control the presidency and both chambers of Congress – and they’re making big policy moves.

But Democratic Congressman Jason Crow still sees value in members of the two parties working together. Crow represents Colorado’s 6th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, which includes Aurora and parts of the Denver metro area.

He has served for six years on the For Country Caucus – a group of Republican and Democratic military veterans in the House – and recently wrapped up a two-year term as the group’s co-chair.

Rep. Crow spoke with Erin O’Toole to share what he sees happening in Washington – and why he thinks the veterans caucus is an important group in Congress, particularly in this moment.

