© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

A new film explores the history of Rocky Flats, from nuclear weapons plant to wildlife preserve

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published February 5, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
A sign that say sRocky Flats Wildlife Refuge stands near a field of wildlands
David Zalubowski/AP
/
AP
A sign hangs from a fence at the head of a trail at the Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge in Arvada, Colo. The U.S. Energy Department manufactured plutonium triggers for nuclear warheads at Rocky Flats. It had a long history of leaks, fires and environmental violations. Its rare tallgrass prairie is now home to hundreds of species. Part of the site is open to the public.

If you visit the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge northwest of Denver, you see different types of wildlife, miles of hiking and biking trails and acres of rolling prairie.

But you don’t see any trace of the astonishing history of what happened there during the Cold War: Rocky Flats was the site of a plant that made plutonium triggers for nuclear weapons until it was shuttered in the early 1990s.

Officials removed later removed the buildings used in processing plutonium and cleaned up the area. And after a series of sometimes contentious public hearings, the wildlife refuge opened to the public in 2018.

Filmmaker Jeff Gipe explores that history in a new documentary, Half-Life of Memory: America’s Forgotten Atomic Bomb Factory. Gipe grew up in nearby Arvada. His father worked at the plant in the 1980s.

Gipe says he made the film to remind people of the hazards buried beneath the wide-open spaces of the wildlife refuge, and to share the voices of workers whose lives were affected by the dangerous materials processed at Rocky Flats.

Today we’re listening back to Gipe’s conversation with Erin O’Toole recorded ahead of the film’s premiere at the Denver Film Festival in November.

The documentary is now available for streaming on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video, and will be screened Feb. 23 at the Colorado Environmental Film Festival in Golden. Find the complete lineup and schedule for the festival here.

You can watch the film’s trailer here.

Judy Padilla flips through scrapbooks containing photographs, newspaper clippings, memories, and obituaries of some of her former co-workers at the Rocky Flats nuclear plant near Denver. Padilla worked for years at Rocky Flats, shaping plutonium "triggers" that would detonate hydrogen bombs.
Courtesy of Jeff Gipe / Half-Life of Memory
Judy Padilla flips through scrapbooks containing photographs, newspaper clippings, memories, and obituaries of some of her former co-workers at the Rocky Flats nuclear plant near Denver. Padilla worked for years at Rocky Flats, shaping plutonium "triggers" that would detonate hydrogen bombs.

Tags
In The NoCo Rocky Flats National Wildlife RefugeRocky FlatsColorado Historynuclear weaponsU.S. Fish and Wildlife (USFWS)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
See stories by Ariel Lavery