How Colorado comedian Ren Q Dawe found a way to respond with laughter to anti-trans legislation

Challenging anti-trans legislation – and finding a way to laugh about it.

That’s the idea behind a new national comedy tour created by a transgender comedian who lives in Gunbarrel, outside of Boulder.

Ren Q Dawe is the organizer of the tour – called “Here to Pee” – which launches this Saturday at Junkyard Social in Boulder. The comedians have stops planned in all 50 states. And some of the comedy, which is performed by trans comics, revolves around literal potty humor. That’s significant in an era when public bathrooms can be contentious spaces for trans folks.

Ren joined Erin O’Toole to talk about why comedy is his way of standing up for his community.