How Colorado comedian Ren Q Dawe found a way to respond with laughter to anti-trans legislation

Ariel LaveryBrad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published February 27, 2025 at 5:40 AM MST
A man holds a mic to his face while he leans over laughing. He is wearing a pink shirt, flower patterned tie, and glasses.
Courtesy Ren Q Dawe
/
Courtesy of Ren Q Dawe
Ren Q Dawe created a fifty-state comedy tour with a lineup of all trans comedians. The tour is called "Here to Pee" and it debuts this Saturday, March 1 at Junkyard Social in Boulder.

Challenging anti-trans legislation – and finding a way to laugh about it.

That’s the idea behind a new national comedy tour created by a transgender comedian who lives in Gunbarrel, outside of Boulder.

Ren Q Dawe is the organizer of the tour – called “Here  to Pee” – which launches this Saturday at Junkyard Social in Boulder. The comedians have stops planned in all 50 states. And some of the comedy, which is performed by trans comics, revolves around literal potty humor. That’s significant in an era when public bathrooms can be contentious spaces for trans folks.

Ren joined Erin O’Toole to talk about why comedy is his way of standing up for his community.

LGBTQComedyTransgenderBoulder
