Army Capt. Alivia Stehlik, a physical therapist at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, is among many transgender people around the country to praise Biden for an executive order allowing “all Americans” who are qualified to serve in the military to do so.
Transgender people in Idaho say two new state laws are aimed at making their lives much harder. One involves changing the sex listed on birth certificates. The other affects trans athletes.
Imara Jones, the founder of TransLash Media, talks about Black trans issues in the wake of LGBTQ Pride intersecting with protests against police violence.
In a 7-2 ruling, the United States Supreme Court has denied Idaho’s appeal to halt the sex reassignment surgery of a transgender inmate.
Although federal law prohibits health insurance plans from discriminating against transgender individuals, a Georgia county specifically excludes trans-related health care from coverage.
When the Pentagon announced in 2016 it would end its ban on transgender troops, allowing them to serve openly, Army Capt. Alivia Stehlik was thrilled."It…
After President Trump tweeted that the U.S. military would no longer “allow or accept” transgender people to serve, troops on the ground were left with…