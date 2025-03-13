© 2025
Colorado’s economy changed forever during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s how

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published March 13, 2025 at 5:37 AM MDT
A view of a pedestrian zone in a downtown area with patio tables and umbrellas on one side and street barricades set up with the words "Stay Sane" printed on them in colorful letters.
John Herrick
/
Boulder Reporting Lab
A view of West Pearl Street in downtown Boulder is shown on Aug. 30, 2022.

Five years ago this month, the coronavirus pandemic upended life in Colorado and around the world.

More than 14,000 Coloradans died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the state saw more than 1.7 million COVID-19 cases.

It was a global health crisis that also reshaped the state’s economy in an instant.

Businesses and air travel largely shut down for a time. Remote work, online grocery ordering, and meal delivery services became familiar parts of everyday life.

Richard Wobbekind is a senior economist with the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business. If his name sounds familiar, it’s likely because lots of media outlets turn to him for his analysis.

Five years after the pandemic began, we wanted to hear his perspective about how the event changed the state’s economy in ways large and small. He spoke with Erin O’Toole about COVID-19's impact on Colorado’s housing market, outdoor industry, and other facets of business in the state.

Read more from NPR on the legacy and impact of the COVID pandemic.

Richard Wobbekind, a man wearing a light blue button-down shirt and a dark blue blazer, smiles in this photo. He's a senior economist at CU Boulder's Leeds School of Business.
Courtesy of Richard Wobbekind / CU Boulder
Richard Wobbekind, Senior Economist with the Leeds School of Business at CU Boulder

COVID-19 Economy Coronavirus Remote Work University of Colorado Boulder
