In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Native plants save water and can look great in your yard. Here’s your spring planting primer

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published March 14, 2025 at 5:40 AM MDT
A pink Indian Paintbrush grows on the a hillside on the side of a hill in front of a lake.
Colorado State University Extension
With spring approaching, the experts at Colorado State University Extension have some great advice for planting native species this year. "A lot of our native pollinator species, they actually rely on native plants for all of their food, and it's a lot more difficult for them to eat non native plants," said CSU horticulturalist Tommy Roth.

Spring is approaching, and the garden beckons. Which means it’s not too early to start making gardening and landscaping plans for the year.

And if you’re like a lot of homeowners in Colorado, you might be thinking about adding some native plants.

Experts say it’s a great way to save water. Native plants also support bees, birds and other pollinators. And native vegetation can require less pruning than more traditional plantings.

In this episode of In the NoCo, we've got great recommendations on what native plants to choose and how to plant them, from our friends at the Colorado State University Extension. Erin O’Toole spoke with CSU Extension horticulturalist Tommy Roth, who is especially passionate about landscaping with native plants.

Read more of the CSU Extension team's recommendations for planting native shrubs, perennials, grasses, and trees.

And lastly, do you have questions about gardening and landscaping as we head into planting season? Share them with us and we’ll find answers with help from the experts at CSU Extension. Email us: noco@kunc.org.

