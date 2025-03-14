Native plants save water and can look great in your yard. Here’s your spring planting primer

Spring is approaching, and the garden beckons. Which means it’s not too early to start making gardening and landscaping plans for the year.

And if you’re like a lot of homeowners in Colorado, you might be thinking about adding some native plants.

Experts say it’s a great way to save water. Native plants also support bees, birds and other pollinators. And native vegetation can require less pruning than more traditional plantings.

In this episode of In the NoCo, we've got great recommendations on what native plants to choose and how to plant them , from our friends at the Colorado State University Extension . Erin O’Toole spoke with CSU Extension horticulturalist Tommy Roth , who is especially passionate about landscaping with native plants.

Read more of the CSU Extension team's recommendations for planting native shrubs , perennials , grasses , and trees .