How a Colorado law increased voter turnout in jails statewide – and why other states may follow suit

Last year, Colorado lawmakers passed an unusual law .

It directed every county in the state to set up in-person voting for incarcerated people in jails, many of whom are awaiting trial and haven’t been convicted of a crime.

The new law is the first of its kind in the nation. It's an effort to support voting rights for a population that is often considered out of sight, out of mind.

Alex Burness writes for Bolts, a publication that covers issues of criminal justice and elections. He told host Erin O’Toole that while some cities like Denver have supported voting in jails, Colorado’s statewide initiative was groundbreaking: turnout in the state’s jails increased roughly by a factor of 10.