Your spring planting guide for a beautiful, fire-resistant yard and garden

Homeowners in Colorado’s foothills are used to the threat of wildfire. But after the Marshall Fire hit Louisville and Superior in 2021, some are taking wildfire mitigation more seriously. And how you landscape your yard is a big part of that work.

The good news is you can landscape your yard to be fire-resistant and beautiful at the same time.

Tommy Roth is a home horticulture coordinator for the Colorado State University Extension who has been fielding a lot of calls from people with questions about how to do this. “They really need a lot of information to make sure that they're creating a defensible space to prevent another wildfire,” he said.

And with spring planting season around the corner, Roth shared some advice with Erin O’Toole about what to plant and where.

CSU Extension put together a guide to fire-resistant planting, which you can find here . And you can explore your wildfire risk zone here .

Colorado State University Extension