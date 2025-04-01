© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

As Colorado begins to license psychedelic therapy centers, here’s a look at how the treatment works

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published April 1, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Dr. Scott Shannon sits in his office at The Wholeness Center in Fort Collins
Jennifer Coombes
Dr. Scott Shannon sits in his office at The Wholeness Center in Fort Collins. The center has applied for licensing to provide treatment with psilocybin this year. Shannon believes psychedelic therapies offer a uniquely beneficial approach to overcoming depression and anxiety. "People come see me because they're stuck. And these medication help people to get unstuck," he said.

Coloradans who struggle with anxiety or depression will soon have access to a different kind of treatment option.

At the start of 2025, a new law took effect that opened the door to psychedelic-assisted therapy offered by licensed treatment centers in Colorado. State officials had projected April as the date these centers could begin offering therapy sessions using psilocybin, the psychoactive compound found in some mushrooms.

We wanted to understand what this kind of therapy entails. So in January, we reached out to Scott Shannon, founder of the Wholeness Center in Fort Collins. The center has applied for a license, and has offered psychedelic therapy in the past, following the old laws that existed until this year. Scott and other therapists who support access to psychedelics say it could change the way we treat mental health issues in Colorado.

As the rollout of these treatment centers gets underway, we’re listening back to his conversation with Erin O’Toole.

