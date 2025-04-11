Cuddle therapy changed her life. Now she’s a professional cuddler – and part of a growing field

There are many types of mental health therapy you can access these days: talk therapy, art therapy, even music therapy.

Jen Ikuta leads sessions in what's called cuddle therapy. It’s a growing field .

Jen works with clients who want to learn to be more comfortable with another person’s touch. Many of her clients have experienced physical trauma, and many have autism.

Jen usually works with clients in one-on-one sessions but also organizes what she calls “community cuddles” for groups at her Arvada office.

Erin O’Toole talked with her about the emerging field of cuddle therapy and what Jen remembers about her first experience as a cuddle therapy participant.