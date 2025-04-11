© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Cuddle therapy changed her life. Now she’s a professional cuddler – and part of a growing field

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published April 11, 2025 at 5:40 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
A woman with long blonde hair, wearing a black dress, smiles as she looks at the camera.
Courtesy Jen Ikuta
Cuddle therapy is a growing field in Colorado. It's still unregulated in the state, which is a concern of professional cuddle therapist Jen Ikuta. "It's vital that we get people trained if they are going to state that they are a professional cuddle therapist," she said.

There are many types of mental health therapy you can access these days: talk therapy, art therapy, even music therapy.

Jen Ikuta leads sessions in what's called cuddle therapy. It’s a growing field.

Jen works with clients who want to learn to be more comfortable with another person’s touch. Many of her clients have experienced physical trauma, and many have autism.

Jen usually works with clients in one-on-one sessions but also organizes what she calls “community cuddles” for groups at her Arvada office.

Erin O’Toole talked with her about the emerging field of cuddle therapy and what Jen remembers about her first experience as a cuddle therapy participant.

Tags
In The NoCo Mental HealthAutismChildhood Trauma
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
See stories by Ariel Lavery
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner