Friendships are essential to our well-being. Here's how to foster stronger ones, according to a CSU researcher

Friendships are an essential part of our well-being. Mental health experts say that loneliness is an epidemic that harms mental health and even physical health.

So, if you want to build better friendships – and strengthen the ones you already have – you might be wondering how to go about it.

Fortunately, there’s a bona fide “friendship expert” at Colorado State University.

Natalie Pennington is an assistant professor of communication studies, and she co-leads the American Friendship Project – an ongoing research study of the state of connection in the U.S.

Natalie spoke with Erin O’Toole in January and shared practical tips on how to build friendships – or reconnect with friends we haven’t seen for a while.