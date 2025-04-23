Want to plant water-efficient landscaping but worried your HOA won’t like it? State law is on your side

A growing number of home gardeners are turning to drought-tolerant plantings – think native plants like yucca, milkweed, or yarrow.

For years, many homeowners’ associations in Colorado didn’t make it easy to install xeric landscaping or water-saving tools like rain barrels.

But homeowners, state law is on your side.

In recent years, Colorado legislators passed a handful of laws that make it easier for homeowners to incorporate water-efficient landscaping without running afoul of their HOA bylaws.

Deryn Davidson is the statewide sustainable landscape specialist with Colorado State University Extension . She consulted with legislators as some of these policies were being crafted over the past decade.

Deryn spoke with Erin O’Toole about what the laws cover and why they were needed.

Read some of CSU Extension’s recommendations for native perennials , shrubs , grasses , and trees . And you can read more about rain barrels here .