Why a program that helped farmers and ranchers avoid mental health crises is on hold

For the past seven years, if you were a Colorado farmer who was struggling and felt overwhelmed, you had a place to turn for help.

The AgWell program offered mental health support to farmers and ranchers in several Western states. It gave them stress management tools and support from their peers. That’s important because farmers statistically struggle with isolation and die by suicide at rates twice as high as the general population.

But those services are on hold now . Amid other spending cuts ordered by the Trump administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture in April froze $10 million in funding for support programs like AgWell.