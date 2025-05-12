© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Why a program that helped farmers and ranchers avoid mental health crises is on hold

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published May 12, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
A man on a brown horse facing away from the camera wears a white shirt, a black vest, blue jeans, a white cowboy hat and a red bandana as he directs cattle toward a pen.
Hugh Carey
/
The Colorado Sun
"Farmers and ranchers carry these really high levels of stress because of the instabilities they face," says Colorado Sun reporter Tracy Ross, who wrote about funding cuts for a program that provides mental health support for agriculture producers. "When things go wrong, there's this compounding effect that really leads to some serious mental health issues in some of them."

For the past seven years, if you were a Colorado farmer who was struggling and felt overwhelmed, you had a place to turn for help.

The AgWell program offered mental health support to farmers and ranchers in several Western states. It gave them stress management tools and support from their peers. That’s important because farmers statistically struggle with isolation and die by suicide at rates twice as high as the general population.

But those services are on hold now. Amid other spending cuts ordered by the Trump administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture in April froze $10 million in funding for support programs like AgWell.

Colorado Sun reporter Tracy Ross recently wrote about the program. She spoke with Erin O’Toole about the abrupt loss of its funding.

In The NoCo AgricultureMental HealthFarmingRanchingU.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
