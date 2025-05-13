© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Ready to dust off your bicycle for a springtime ride? We asked a bike maintenance expert for advice

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published May 13, 2025 at 5:40 AM MDT
A man with glasses and a hat leans on a bike frame being held in a bike stand. A plethora of tools and supplies hangs behind him on a wall.
Courtesy Schuyler Gantert
Schuyler Gantert is the owner of Road 34, a bike shop in Fort Collins. He shared some great tips for managing your own bicycle tune-ups this summer. One big one: don't use WD-40 to grease your chain.

Colorado is home to lots of people who are passionate about bicycling. They ride during all seasons.

Our host, Erin O’Toole, however, is more of a casual bike rider, with her bicycle spending many of the colder months cooped up in the garage. This means it often needs some maintenance before going on that first cruise of the year.

So today we’re talking about how to get our bikes ready for summer riding.

Schuyler Gantert is the owner of Road 34, a bike shop in Fort Collins, and he’s a bike maintenance expert. He joined Erin and gave a few tips on some do-it-yourself bike maintenance.

