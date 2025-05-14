© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Why ‘No Mow May’ might be a bad strategy for a healthy lawn in Colorado

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleAriel LaveryBrad Turner
Published May 14, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Dandelions growing on a green lawn
Ted Balmer
/
Unsplash
"In Colorado with dandelions, a lot of them are done blooming by early May," says CSU horticulture specialist Alison O'Connor about the No-Mow May trend. "So if you're waiting to mow until June, you're still not supporting that population of weeds that might provide some nectar for pollinators."

You know spring is here when the sound of lawn mowers fills your neighborhood. But some folks think mowing isn’t a great idea this time of year.

There’s been a trend in yard care called No Mow May – as in, don’t mow your lawn until June. The concept started in the U.K. in 2019. The idea is to protect pollinators like bees and butterflies by letting dandelions and clover grow for a while before cutting them back.

But is No Mow May a good idea in Colorado and the Front Range?

For answers, we reached out to Alison O’Connor. She’s a horticulture professor with Colorado State University Extension, and an expert in yards, gardens, and the creatures that live among our plants.

She spoke with Erin O’Toole last spring about the trend – and offered lots of helpful ways to support pollinators. We’re listening back to that conversation today.

Find more tips from CSU Extension about creating pollinator-friendly landscaping and about how to attract native bees to your yard.

