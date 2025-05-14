Why ‘No Mow May’ might be a bad strategy for a healthy lawn in Colorado

You know spring is here when the sound of lawn mowers fills your neighborhood. But some folks think mowing isn’t a great idea this time of year.

There’s been a trend in yard care called No Mow May – as in, don’t mow your lawn until June. The concept started in the U.K. in 2019. The idea is to protect pollinators like bees and butterflies by letting dandelions and clover grow for a while before cutting them back.

But is No Mow May a good idea in Colorado and the Front Range?

For answers, we reached out to Alison O’Connor . She’s a horticulture professor with Colorado State University Extension, and an expert in yards, gardens, and the creatures that live among our plants.

She spoke with Erin O’Toole last spring about the trend – and offered lots of helpful ways to support pollinators. We’re listening back to that conversation today.