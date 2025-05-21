The Colorado Rockies are struggling more than ever. Why do plenty of fans still show up to Coors Field?

The Colorado Rockies have some of the most loyal fans in all of baseball. And that might be part of their problem.

The Rockies are off to their worst start of any team in Major League Baseball’s modern history. And yet the fans still show up.

It's been the story of the Rockies for years: The team struggles. The fans keep coming. And the steady ticket sales mean ownership has little incentive to build a better team

So what’s behind the uncommonly loyal baseball fans here in Colorado? And are they starting to lose patience this season?