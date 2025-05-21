© 2025
In The NoCo

The Colorado Rockies are struggling more than ever. Why do plenty of fans still show up to Coors Field?

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published May 21, 2025 at 5:40 AM MDT
Crew members toil on Coors Field before a baseball game as the Colorado Rockies host the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
Crew members toil on Coors Field before a baseball game as the Colorado Rockies host the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Denver. Colorado Sun reporter Kevin Simpson thinks the appeal of Coors Field is a huge reason fans keep coming back to watch the Colorado Rockies.

The Colorado Rockies have some of the most loyal fans in all of baseball. And that might be part of their problem.

The Rockies are off to their worst start of any team in Major League Baseball’s modern history. And yet the fans still show up.

It's been the story of the Rockies for years: The team struggles. The fans keep coming. And the steady ticket sales mean ownership has little incentive to build a better team

So what’s behind the uncommonly loyal baseball fans here in Colorado? And are they starting to lose patience this season?

To find out, we turned to Kevin Simpson of the Colorado Sun. He’s been a season ticket holder since the Rockies’ first season in 1993 – and he’s written about why the fans stick around even as the Rockies have one bad season after the next.

In The NoCo SportsMajor League Baseball (MLB)Colorado RockiesBaseball
