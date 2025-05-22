What would federal funding cuts mean for local public media stations like KUNC?

It's a precarious moment for public media. The Trump administration has declared it wants to end federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting – which supports stations that carry programs from NPR and PBS.

If you’re wondering where all of that leaves a local station like KUNC or The Colorado Sound , we’re actually trying to figure that out too.

So today, we’re sharing what we know so far. In The NoCo’s Brad Turner spoke with Mike Arnold , the Chief Audience and Content Officer for KUNC and The Colorado Sound.

Last week, he and about 190 other leaders from NPR members stations around the country met in Washington, D.C. to talk about this moment of uncertainty for public radio. And they asked lawmakers to continue supporting public media.