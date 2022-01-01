Michael Arnold

In my position, I oversee all content on KUNC and the Colorado Sound and find ways to reach more people with the work we do. I work with the reporters, hosts, producers and editors at Community Radio of Northern Colorado to improve our work and make it appealing to you.

I believe public radio should be for everybody, and I work to understand the needs of the community so that KUNC and The Colorado Sound works for a broader and more diverse group of people in Northern Colorado. This is both fun and important work as it helps us fulfill our mission in a way that includes more people.

I have a bachelor’s degree from Ball State University and a master’s in Strategic Communication from Washington State University. I sometimes joke that I was in the public radio witness protection program since I’ve worked in so many different places. My work has included stints at commercial and public radio stations as a reporter, news director, host, DJ, and program director. I’ve been lucky to work in a lot of interesting places including Wisconsin, New Hampshire, North Carolina, New Orleans, Washington State and Indiana. I also spent seven years in the content department at Public Radio International.

I’ve been lucky to take part in many national projects to help public radio do better. As the former chair of the Public Radio Program Directors Association, I helped develop a project called The Core Values of Public Radio. I also worked on research projects focused on broadening and diversifying public radio’s audience. In 2003 and 2022, I worked with broadcasters in Ukraine as part of a partnership program with the international nonprofit IREX.

When I’m not working, I spend time with my wife and son, and tend to my two dogs, Mac and Khloe. I also enjoy riding my vintage Raleigh Tourist on the nearest bike trail.