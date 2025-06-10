This Boulder County clerk made history when she issued a marriage license to a gay couple 50 years ago

Fifty years ago, two men came to the Boulder County courthouse, seeking a license to get married.

Marriage equality was not the law of the land in 1975. But Clela Rorex, the newly elected Boulder County clerk, could find nothing in Colorado state law that would prevent her from issuing a marriage license to a same-sex couple. So, she did. And she issued five more in the next few weeks before she was ordered to stop.

It was a historic moment in the movement for LGBTQ rights, and her actions made her a hero -- and a target of backlash .

Mardi Moore is the CEO of Rocky Mountain Equality , an LGBTQ advocacy group based in Boulder. She was a friend and colleague of Clela, who died in 2022 at the age of 78.

During Pride Month, Erin O'Toole spoke with Mardi to learn more about Clela Rorex and that day she made history back in 1975.