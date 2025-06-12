© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Vegetables that ripen whenever you’re ready to eat them? Scientists at CSU want to make it a reality

By
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published June 12, 2025 at 5:40 AM MDT
A man and a woman inspect plants growing in a lab.
Taryn Bradley
/
Colorado State University
CSU professors June Medford and Ashok Prasad recently published a paper about their work with genetic "toggle switches" that allow them to control how plants grow.

Imagine being able to control exactly when the plants in your vegetable garden will ripen.

New research out of Colorado State University could make that concept a reality. Researchers there have been working to create what they call “genetic toggle switches” embedded in the DNA of plants.

The researchers plug synthetic DNA into a plant’s genetic material and use it as a switch that tells the plant to ripen, or flower, or grow.

Professors June Medford and Ashok Prasad led this research into plant biology and recently published their findings in the journal ACS Synthetic Biology.

They joined host Erin O’Toole to talk about how these “toggle switches” work, and how the technology might eventually change the produce section at your grocery store.

Genetics, Colorado State University (CSU), Agriculture, Plants
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
