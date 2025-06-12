Vegetables that ripen whenever you’re ready to eat them? Scientists at CSU want to make it a reality

Imagine being able to control exactly when the plants in your vegetable garden will ripen.

New research out of Colorado State University could make that concept a reality. Researchers there have been working to create what they call “genetic toggle switches” embedded in the DNA of plants.

The researchers plug synthetic DNA into a plant’s genetic material and use it as a switch that tells the plant to ripen, or flower, or grow.

Professors June Medford and Ashok Prasad led this research into plant biology and recently published their findings in the journal ACS Synthetic Biology.

They joined host Erin O’Toole to talk about how these “toggle switches” work, and how the technology might eventually change the produce section at your grocery store.

