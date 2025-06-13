© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Why signs asking national parks visitors to report ‘negative’ historic information are causing concern

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published June 13, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
A sign that says Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site with teepee poles leaning up against it sits on a field near a country road. The site is lit with a dusky sunset glow of late afternoon.
Rachel Woolf
A sign marks the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site in Eads, Colorado. "Certainly you can go and find refuge and beauty, and I think that's very important," says Tracy Coppola with the National Parks Conservation Association. "But there is also a whole other part of the reason why we have National Parks, and that is to tell all stories and represent all people here."

Colorado has 13 sites that are part of the National Park System. And visitors may notice some striking new signs posted in the parks when they visit this summer.

The U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees the National Park Service, is requiring the posting of signs that ask visitors to identify and report “any signs or other information that are negative about either past or living Americans.”

The order caught the attention of many national park supporters, who fear it could lead to censoring less flattering parts of American history – especially at sites in Colorado that commemorate the Sand Creek Massacre or the Amache internment camp that imprisoned Japanese Americans in World War II.

Tracy Coppola is Colorado senior program manager with the National Parks Conservation Association, a nonprofit that advocates for the national parks but is not part of the park service. She spoke with Erin O’Toole about the impact this policy could have on visitors, as well as rangers and educators at the parks.

Tracy Coppola, a woman with dark hair, wearing a blue shirt with buttons and blue and silver earrings, smiles for this photo.
Courtesy of Tracy Coppola / National Parks Conservation Association

In The NoCo National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA)National ParksHistorySand Creek MassacreAmache National Historic Site
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
