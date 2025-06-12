Amache National Historic Site

-
Why signs asking national parks visitors to report ‘negative’ historic information are causing concernVisitors to national parks this summer may notice striking new signs asking people to report any “negative” depictions of historic events or figures they encounter. Advocates for national parks worry that this will lead to censoring less flattering parts of U.S. history. We hear about how this order could impact Colorado’s national park sites, like the Amache internment camp or the Sand Creek Massacre historic site.