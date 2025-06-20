How Colorado shed the 'Hate State' label in a legal fight that went before the U.S. Supreme Court
More than three decades ago Colorado was known as the Hate State.
In 1992 Colorado voters passed Amendment 2, which banned anti-discrimination laws meant to protect gays, lesbians, and bisexuals. But the Amendment never went into effect because there was immediate backlash. It was challenged again and again for being unconstitutional, bringing it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Season 4 of KUNC’s Colorado Dream podcast retraces Colorado’s tumultuous history and evolving relationship with its queer and transgender population.
Stephanie Daniel is the executive producer and host for The Colorado Dream. She spoke about the latest season with Erin O’Toole last fall. To celebrate Pride month, we’re listening back to that conversation today.