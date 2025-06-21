© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Art, music and theatre programs are dwindling in Colorado classrooms. But some schools offer glimmers of hope

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published June 21, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
A close up of a girl in a denim jacket playing the violin.
Jennifer Coombes
/
KUNC
Melody Lor plays the violin in the Vikan Middle School band. Next year, the school is starting a string orchestra.

Many students in Colorado schools don’t have much of a chance to act onstage, play an instrument or hone their craft at painting.

Arts programs in most public schools have been cut severely due to tight budgets and to make room for classes that help schools get higher scores on standardized tests.

So a team of KUNC reporters recently wondered: What does this look like in Colorado schools? And where are kids learning about the arts? In this special episode of In The NoCo, we’re sharing stories from Loveland, Brighton and Steamboat Springs.

Check out photos and more reporting on these stories.

This episode was reported by Rachel Cohen, Emma VandenEinde and Leigh Paterson. The series was edited by Leigh Paterson. Jennifer Coombes edited the online version of the series. Brad Turner adapted the stories for this episode of In The NoCo.

Tags
In The NoCo MusicColorado Public SchoolsK-12 EducationPerforming ArtsGetting Creative
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole