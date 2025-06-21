Art, music and theatre programs are dwindling in Colorado classrooms. But some schools offer glimmers of hope

Many students in Colorado schools don’t have much of a chance to act onstage, play an instrument or hone their craft at painting.

Arts programs in most public schools have been cut severely due to tight budgets and to make room for classes that help schools get higher scores on standardized tests.

So a team of KUNC reporters recently wondered: What does this look like in Colorado schools? And where are kids learning about the arts? In this special episode of In The NoCo, we’re sharing stories from Loveland, Brighton and Steamboat Springs.

Check out photos and more reporting on these stories.

This episode was reported by Rachel Cohen, Emma VandenEinde and Leigh Paterson. The series was edited by Leigh Paterson. Jennifer Coombes edited the online version of the series. Brad Turner adapted the stories for this episode of In The NoCo.