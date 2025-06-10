Getting Creative

-
Want to feel better? In Steamboat Springs, you could be prescribed guitar lessons or drawing classesAs arts education becomes more limited in some schools, arts programs for wellness are launching around the country. In Steamboat Springs, art experiences can now be prescribed as an antidote to stress or isolation.
While some Northern Colorado schools aren’t fully funding traditional arts classes, like painting and choir, others are shifting their classes to be more career-focused.
The school in Brighton had no band program a few years ago. Now hundreds participate.