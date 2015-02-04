Search Query
© 2025
Getting Creative: Arts education is struggling in many Colorado communities. Meet the people who are keeping it vibrant.
News
Colorado’s theatre programs are declining. Will career and technical education be the second act?
Emma VandenEinde
While some Northern Colorado schools aren’t fully funding traditional arts classes, like painting and choir, others are shifting their classes to be more career-focused.
Listen
•
4:17
Jennifer Coombes
/
KUNC
News
Music is making a comeback at this Colorado middle school
Rachel Cohen
The school in Brighton had no band program a few years ago. Now hundreds participate.
Listen
•
4:29
1
of
4
— 6.jpg
During band class Vikan Middle School Band Director Aaron Carnahan helps a student find a note on their instrument by demonstrating what part of the mouth to use.
Jennifer Coombes / KUNC
2
of
4
— 15.jpg
Carnahan jokes with students during band class. He said building a thriving music program can often rest on a passionate teacher.
Jennifer Coombes / KUNC
3
of
4
— 7.jpg
Melody Lor plays the violin in the Vikan Middle School band. Next year, the school is starting a string orchestra.
Jennifer Coombes / KUNC
4
of
4
— 5.jpg
Band Director Aaron Carnahan leads students at Vikan Middle School in Brighton through a song. Carnahan was hired at the school three years ago and has helped rebuild the band program.
Jennifer Coombes / KUNC