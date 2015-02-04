© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Getting Creative

Getting Creative

Getting Creative: Arts education is struggling in many Colorado communities. Meet the people who are keeping it vibrant.
Band teacher Aaron Carnahan is at the front of the band room leading students seated in a semicircle through a song.
Jennifer Coombes
/
KUNC
News
Music is making a comeback at this Colorado middle school
Rachel Cohen
The school in Brighton had no band program a few years ago. Now hundreds participate.

During band class Vikan Middle School Band Director Aaron Carnahan helps a student find a note on their instrument by demonstrating what part of the mouth to use.
1 of 4  — 6.jpg
During band class Vikan Middle School Band Director Aaron Carnahan helps a student find a note on their instrument by demonstrating what part of the mouth to use.
Jennifer Coombes / KUNC
A band teacher is at the front of the classroom joking with students.
2 of 4  — 15.jpg
Carnahan jokes with students during band class. He said building a thriving music program can often rest on a passionate teacher.
Jennifer Coombes / KUNC
A close up of a girl in a denim jacket playing the violin.
3 of 4  — 7.jpg
Melody Lor plays the violin in the Vikan Middle School band. Next year, the school is starting a string orchestra.
Jennifer Coombes / KUNC
Band teacher Aaron Carnahan is at the front of the band room leading students seated in a semicircle through a song.
4 of 4  — 5.jpg
Band Director Aaron Carnahan leads students at Vikan Middle School in Brighton through a song. Carnahan was hired at the school three years ago and has helped rebuild the band program.
Jennifer Coombes / KUNC