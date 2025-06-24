© 2025
A ‘groundbreaking’ law boosted voter turnout in Colorado’s jails. Here’s why it made a difference

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published June 24, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Three inmates in orange, yellow and gray uniforms vote in booths at the Jefferson County jail.
People incarcerated at the Jefferson County jail vote in the 2024 general election. All Colorado jails are holding at least six hours of in-person voting as a result of a new state law.

Last year, Colorado lawmakers passed an unusual law.

It directed every county in the state to set up in-person voting for incarcerated people in jails, many of whom are awaiting trial and haven’t been convicted of a crime.

The new law is the first of its kind in the nation. It's an effort to support voting rights for a population that is often considered out of sight, out of mind.

Alex Burness writes for Bolts, a publication that covers issues of criminal justice and elections. He said that while some cities like Denver have supported voting in jails, Colorado’s statewide initiative was groundbreaking: Turnout in the state’s jails increased roughly by a factor of 10.

Alex spoke in March with host Erin O’Toole about the impact of the new law. We’re listening back to the conversation today.

Read Alex’s article on voting in Colorado jails.

Tags
In The NoCo VotingincarcerationElectionsColorado Legislature
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
