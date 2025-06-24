A ‘groundbreaking’ law boosted voter turnout in Colorado’s jails. Here’s why it made a difference
Last year, Colorado lawmakers passed an unusual law.
It directed every county in the state to set up in-person voting for incarcerated people in jails, many of whom are awaiting trial and haven’t been convicted of a crime.
The new law is the first of its kind in the nation. It's an effort to support voting rights for a population that is often considered out of sight, out of mind.
Alex Burness writes for Bolts, a publication that covers issues of criminal justice and elections. He said that while some cities like Denver have supported voting in jails, Colorado’s statewide initiative was groundbreaking: Turnout in the state’s jails increased roughly by a factor of 10.
Alex spoke in March with host Erin O’Toole about the impact of the new law. We’re listening back to the conversation today.
